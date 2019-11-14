Person in King's Lynn airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' after cardiac arrest

An air ambulance was called to reports of a person in cardiac arrest in Lynn this afternoon.

An ambulance, ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle were also on the scene of the incident in Hamburg Way, which was reported at about 1.05pm.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition.

An East of England Air Ambulance helicopter (4902454)