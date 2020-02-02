Person rescued from river in King's Lynn

Emergency crews were called to rescue a person from a river in Lynn this afternoon.

Coastguard personnel from Sutton Bridge, together with firefighters, were alerted to the incident shortly before 2pm.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Appliances and the Surface Rescue Boat from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South attended to a report of a person in the river who had then become stuck in the mud flats.

River Great Ouse

"The crews used water rescue equipment and a ladder to rescue the person and they were then placed in the care of the ambulance service."

Coastguard personnel based at Sutton Bridge confirmed they were also called to the incident in a social media post.

Read more Kings Lynn