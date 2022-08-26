One person taken to hospital after crash on A47 in King's Lynn
Published: 15:19, 26 August 2022
| Updated: 15:37, 26 August 2022
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A47 in Lynn.
Emergency services were called to the collision at around 12.30pm.
Fire crews released a person from their vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.
The person involved was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with minor injuries.
An eyewitness said the crash was near the Pullover roundabout and traffic was being diverted.
The scene has now been made safe and officers left the scene at 1.02pm.