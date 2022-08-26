Home   News   Article

One person taken to hospital after crash on A47 in King's Lynn

By Lucy Carter
Published: 15:19, 26 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:37, 26 August 2022

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A47 in Lynn.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 12.30pm.

Fire crews released a person from their vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The A47 dual-carriageway looking towards the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn.
The person involved was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with minor injuries.

An eyewitness said the crash was near the Pullover roundabout and traffic was being diverted.

The scene has now been made safe and officers left the scene at 1.02pm.

