A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall.

Emergency services were called to a house in South Wootton this afternoon following reports of the incident.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a paramedic car and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rushed to the scene.

One person was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn in a serious condition.

Residents spotted the air ambulance heading to the scene, with some taking to social media to question why.