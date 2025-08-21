Person transported to hospital in serious condition after a fall in South Wootton, King’s Lynn
Published: 17:41, 21 August 2025
A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall.
Emergency services were called to a house in South Wootton this afternoon following reports of the incident.
An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a paramedic car and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rushed to the scene.
One person was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn in a serious condition.
Residents spotted the air ambulance heading to the scene, with some taking to social media to question why.