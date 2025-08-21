Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Person transported to hospital in serious condition after a fall in South Wootton, King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:41, 21 August 2025

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall.

Emergency services were called to a house in South Wootton this afternoon following reports of the incident.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a paramedic car and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rushed to the scene.

The air ambulances were called to the scene. Picture: iStock
The air ambulances were called to the scene. Picture: iStock

One person was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn in a serious condition.

Residents spotted the air ambulance heading to the scene, with some taking to social media to question why.

Health Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE