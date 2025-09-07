In our weekly look at books with Waterstones, we focus on a novel from a bestselling author of psychological thrillers…

The Surrogate Mother by Freida McFadden is another knife-edge page-turner, as a woman desperate for a baby begins to regret her choice of surrogate.

She gave you a life. Now she wants yours.

The Surrogate Mother by Freida McFadden

She was promised a miracle. She got more than she bargained for.

Abby wants a baby more than anything.

But after years of failed infertility treatments and adoptions that have fallen through, it seems like motherhood is not in her future.

That is, until her personal assistant Monica, makes a generous offer to serve as a surrogate.

It’s an offer that will make all of Abby's dreams come.

But soon, strange things start happening, and it turns out Monica isn't who she says she is.

The woman now carrying Abby's child has an unspeakable secret, and she will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Freida McFadden delivers a page-turner that redefines what it means to be in the family way, with gut-wrenching twists and pulse-pounding thrills that will keep you hooked until the suspenseful conclusion.

Top ten chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, in Lynn:

1. The Wedding People - Alison Espach

2. The God of the Woods - Liz Moore

3. The New Neighbours – Claire Douglas

4. Raising Hare - Chloe Dalton

5. You are here - David Nicholls

6. Shy Creatures - Clare Chambers

7. Blood Ties - Jo Nesbo; ​Robert Ferguson (trans}

8. The Surrogate Mother - Freida McFadden

9. The Peepshow - Kate Summerscale

10. The Last Gifts of the Universe - Riley August