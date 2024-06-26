A personal trainer has walked more than a marathon distance over two days in memory of a client and friend.

Ruben Clemente, 34, wellness manager at Alive West Norfolk, took in all of the company’s leisure centre sites as he completed the challenge that he and well-known author Jeremy Cameron had planned.

He took on the walk in memory of Jeremy and to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK - a condition which affected Jeremy in his later years.

The first leg of his journey from Downham Market to King's Lynn

The first leg of his journey from Downham Market to King's Lynn

The first leg of his journey from Downham Market to King's Lynn

So far, he has raised £2,039 for the charity through his JustGiving page.

The personal trainer said he and Jeremy - who he described as “very genuine and humble” - had set their minds on taking on the trek this year.

But Jeremy - a former Lynn News cricket correspondent who had written numerous books on the topics of walks and sport as well as crime novels - died in December of last year aged 76, before the pair could do so.

Alive West Norfolk wellness manager and personal trainer Ruben Clemente, left, with Jeremy Cameron

The first leg of his journey from Downham Market to King's Lynn

Ruben decided to take on the challenge in his memory, with the first leg of his two-day and 30-mile journey starting last Saturday from Alive Downham to Alive St James in Lynn and finishing at Alive Lynnsport which took him four hours and 29 minutes.

The day after, he continued his walk from Alive Lynnsport to Alive Oasis in Hunstanton via the King Charles III Coast Path which took him five hours and 12 minutes.

Ruben said it had been wonderful - especially to see the amount of support and the number of people who turned up on the weekend.

He said: “I think Jeremy would have been very pleased.”

The second leg of his journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton via the coastal path

The second leg of his journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton via the coastal path

The shirt that everyone signed

The second leg of his journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton via the coastal path

Jeremy's sisters and niece joined Ruben on the last leg of the walk as well as Ruben’s friends who walked the whole route with him.

At the end of the challenge, Ruben received a gift from Parkinson's UK - a T-shirt that everyone who took part signed - which he then returned to the charity as a keepsake for them.

Ruben had never used the coastal path before so that was the part of the challenge that he enjoyed the most.

He has thanked everyone who took part in the walk and donated to the fundraiser.

To support Ruben’s fundraising, go to: www.justgiving.com/page/ruben-clemente-1714370627219

The second leg of his journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton via the coastal path

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk