Personalised videos marking special occasions to boost King's Lynn charity Scotty's Little Soldiers

Personalised videos marking birthdays and anniversaries are set to help raise funds for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Production company Your Big Day has launched the new initiative, which will help people mark loved ones’ important dates who they are unable to see face-to-face during the current lockdown, and support good causes.

And in a bid to help raise much-needed funds for charities across the UK, Your Big Day has pledged to donate a percentage of each video sale to charity, with Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers being one of the causes to benefit.