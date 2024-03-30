In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

April 2001: With a ceremonial cutting of the tape, Hunstanton’s South Promenade was officially re-opened after the completion of a £966,000 reconstruction project. Some 321 metres of the 1930s-built sea wall, near top tourist attractions like the Sea Life Aquarium and the fun fair, had to be strengthened if it was to remain safe. Pictured here, borough councillor Doug Benefer (fourth left) cuts the tape with the help of Hunstanton Town Mayor Robin Rafferty (centre) and Malcolm Bear the May Gurney contracts manager. They are joined (far left) by the town’s two borough councillors Charles Matkin and Myrtle Wood.

April 2002: A happy second birthday, says the Borough Mayor, George Pratt, to West Norfolk Age Concern officials Carole Casey (left) and Gillian Corden (centre) as the anniversary cake is cut. Age Concern volunteers and officials welcomed a number of civic dignitaries to the event held at the information centre in Wellesley Street, Lynn.

April 2002: Quick as you can, nice cameraman, as we have a lot to talk about. Here are some of the 90 former GPO and BT telephonists from 1945 to the mid-80s enjoying a reunion which was held at Millfleet Social Club, Lynn. One of the former King’s Lynn “Hello” girls even jetted in from the USA to attend.

April 2003: A new pet care service, aimed particularly at helping owners on low incomes opened in Lynn, and for this photo call to help launch the initiative, a three-year-old lurcher called Phoebe, recovering from a broken leg, joined the West Norfolk volunteers outside their new welfare clinic. Phoebe is held by branch chairman Penny Skate; also at the front on the left are Dawn Bunton (secretary) and Annette Monen (treasurer; to the right are the clinic secretaries Jenny Garrick, Ann Houghton and Sandy Hayes, with Catherine Gibbard from the RSPCA regional headquarters.

April 2002: Children from Gaywood Community Primary School were given an insight into 16th century life during a Tudor Times day held at the impressive Stone Hall in Lynn Town Hall. Fabian Ellis and Shannon Brundle are the two pupils, pictured with Harriet Cox, from the Norwich Early Dance Group.

April 2000: There was anger when Barclays announced the closure of rural branches and a sit-in protest was even held at the Terrington St Clement branch, which made headline news in the Lynn News. Pictured here, Methodist minister the Rev Dr Mike Bossingham with David Hillier are interviewed on GMTV by Lucy van den Brul about the sit-in. At the last minute Barclays announced a concession that day-to-day banking would be offered at post offices.

April 2000: The wraps came off West Norfolk’s newest leisure development with the official opening of Hunstanton’s Boston Square Sensory Park. Borough Mayor Dr Paul Richards unveils the marble plaque and behind him are Town Mayor Myrtle Wood and chairman of the council’s leisure and tourism committee, Doug Benefer.

April 2012: Founder members of Swaffham air cadets, front, Harold Clarke, Peter Cator, Desmond Manning and early 1950s member Rodney Dorsett are pictured at the 70th anniversary of the squadron. Standing, from left: Cadet Milli Baker-Lynch, Sgt Michael Berry, Cpl Daniel Gardner, commanding officer Charlie Neep, Roy Fowler, Sgt Aaron Busby, Cdt Leanne Kavanagher and Cdt Charlotte Spalding.

April 2007: Brushing up their sign-writing skills, new nursery owners Debbie Tasker (holding the Clever board) and Lisa Webb (next to the Clogs board) are surrounded by parents, friends and youngsters at the launch of Clever Clogs nursery at Downham’s Howdale Community Centre.

