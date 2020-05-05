People across the region are being warned to be cautious when buying pets online, after police received a number of reports of fraud.

In the last three weeks, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), which investigates fraud across the region, has received 10 reports of people being tricked out of their money after responding to an advert to buy a puppy online.

On each occasion the buyer has transferred the money to the seller, however when they go to collect the puppy, they find that the address they have been given is incorrect.