Petition launched against rebranding of King's Lynn radio station KL.FM

A petition has been started urging a rethink on the plan to rebrand the Lynn-based radio station KL.FM and replace it with a national station named Greatest Hits FM.

The petition on Change.org was started by local man Jon Clifton and yesterday was close to reaching its target of 200 signatures.

The Lynn News reported last week that Bauer Media, which has acquired the station along with a slew of other local commercial stations across the country, wants to rebrand them all under the Greatest Hits name.