Petition launched to save respite unit in King’s Lynn

A petition has been launched to save a respite unit in Lynn after Norfolk County Council confirmed it will stop funding places there.

The online campaign, Save Morley House Respite Unit, was created this week following the news that the authority will not fund places at Morley House, which is run by Break, from the end of August.

Norfolk County Council claims the move will help them to support as many children as possible with complex needs.

But critics say the decision has been taken without consultation and for reasons of finance rather than care need.

And now an online petition has been launched in a bid to reverse the decision, describing the unit as a “lifeline”.

The campaign, created by Jessica Kibble, says: “In King’s Lynn, one of only two local residential respite units which supports many children with disabilities and complex needs has been earmarked for other usage.

“The remaining unit has only four beds and cannot accommodate all the children affected by this decision.

“Residential respite such as Morley House is essential to the well-being of these disabled children (who have already been assessed as needing the highest level of support) and their families who depend on the time to give other siblings or family members support, and access parts of everyday life (such as shopping, medical appointments and household maintenance it is difficult or impossible to do safely while caring for their disabled child).

“They allow children to make friends and try activities and days out which other children take for granted.

“Without access to Morley House, many of these children will be denied what every child should have, a life with friends where they can enjoy experiences in a safe environment with people who can understand and support them.

“In addition to the use as a residential respite unit, Morley House is also used to house educational boarders from the local Complex Needs School. This provision is part of their education.

“For my family and many others, Morley House is a lifeline, the only place we know our child is safe and well looked after which enables us to relax and meet the needs of our younger child and give her the everyday experiences we cannot safely provide while caring for our older daughter, daytrips to the beach or even visits to the homes of family and friends are impossible apart from the times our older daughter is in respite.

“We need your support to reverse this decision and ensure our children and the many children who will come after ours still have access to this essential service.”

To sign the petition, go to: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-morley-house-respite-unit.