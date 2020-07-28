Home   News   Article

Petition to protect country music in Norfolk set up

By Ben Hardy
Published: 17:07, 28 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:15, 28 July 2020

A West Norfolk country singer and his daughter have started a petition to save country music on the county's airwaves.

Mervyn Futter of Tilney St Lawrence said the intention is to reverse the BBC's decision to remove Rodeo Norfolk as part of a cost-cutting reduction of specialist shows on the radio.

The petition has already been signed 300 times and has been entitled 'Keep Country Music on BBC Radio Norfolk'.

