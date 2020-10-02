An online petition has been launched to save what campaigners describe as the “last truly wild place” in Lynn.

A decision on proposals for 380 new homes and a link road on land close to Queen Mary Road and Parkway in Gaywood could be made as early as next month.

But more than 500 people have now signed an online petition, set up via the 38 Degrees website, urging West Norfolk Council to abandon the scheme.

Campaigners fear vital habitats could be destroyed if plans for hundreds of homes and a new road link in Lynn get the go-ahead.

It calls on the authority not to build on “Lynn’s Wild Woodland and Reed-bed.”

It argues that vital habitats including a large reed bed which offers a home to endangered water voles, mature trees, scrub and grassland would be wrecked if the scheme proceeds, with serious environmental consequences.

The petition says: “It’s King’s Lynn’s last truly wild place.

“The town cannot afford to lose the mature trees and reed-bed that take care of us by absorbing greenhouse gases.

“It’s a precious place, irreplaceable, nature’s deposit account for all the people of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

Last week , the borough council, which is seeking permission to develop the land, said officials are hoping to put the plans, which include a road bridge linking the site to the Hardwick industrial estate, before councillors for a decision in November.

The authority has said that the scheme is of “strategic” importance to the town, while documents submitted as part of the application argue that a range of measures intended to minimise the potential environmental impact, including a five metre buffer zone around waterways to protect the voles have been incorporated into the scheme.

They added: “Development design has sought to minimise or eliminate impacts on protected species. Where this is not possible appropriate mitigation will be undertaken.”