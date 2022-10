A petrol station along the A10 has confirmed it will be closed for a month while work is carried out.

Esso service station in West Winch near the Hardwick roundabout will be closed until Friday, November 25.

Staff at the garage have confirmed that the reason for closing is due to new pumps being fitted.

Esso in West Winch will remain closed for a month (60218369)

It does appear that the shop, Londis, remains open.