The Government has been urged to take action and recover unpaid wages for staff at a West Norfolk pharmacy.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton closed last month, with the company allegedly failing to pay its team for several months.

Speaking in the House of Commons, North West Norfolk MP James Wild urged Care Minister Stephen Kinnock to recover these wages for staff and take action against individual directors.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton shut down last month, with staff left unpaid. Picture: Google Maps

He challenged Mr Kinnock over the months-long crisis at the pharmacy chain, which has also left patients without medication and the community without answers.

Mr Wild says that when he raised the issue with Jhoots management, the company refused to respond.​

He therefore raised the issue in Parliament to find out what steps the Government is taking to work with Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) to ensure staff receive the money they are owed and that commissioned pharmacy services are delivered.

The General Pharmaceutical Council has taken enforcement action across five separate Jhoots premises since January this year, with investigations ongoing.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Wild said: "Staff and patients at Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton in North West Norfolk have been let down, going months without pay or stock, and with no communication from management.

“The pharmacist left after non-payment. When I raised those issues with the company, it simply refused to respond.

“The Minister has referred to future regulatory changes, but given that the pattern is repeated across the country, what urgent steps is he taking to work with ICBs collectively to ensure that staff get the money they are owed and that commissioned services are delivered?

“Will he not rule out taking action against individual directors?"

In response, Mr Kinnock said: "As I said, we are in constant dialogue with ICBs and the GPhC. I absolutely get it - we need to speed it up as it needs to be faster and more urgent. I am clear about that, and we are taking this forward as a matter of priority.

“In terms of taking action against individual directors, nothing is off the table. As I said, the regulatory framework as things stand does not facilitate that, so we have got to look at other options.

“But there are views in the GPhC that suggest there may be some ways of looking at interpreting regulations and legislation that could facilitate more immediate action. That is on the menu of actions that we are looking at."

After the exchange, Mr Wild added: "This situation has had a serious impact on both staff and patients in South Wootton.

“People have gone without wages and others have been unable to access essential medication. That is simply unacceptable and has caused considerable difficulty for my constituents who depend on these important local services.

“I welcome the Minister's recognition of the urgency of this issue and his commitment to treating it as a priority, including consideration of action against company directors.”