A pharmacy has shut down after its unpaid staff reached their “breaking point”.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton announced it would be officially closed as of today.

It follows claims that the health giant, with more than 150 branches across the UK, has not paid employees for months, forcing them to walk away.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wotton has shut down. Picture: Google Maps

The last of the South Wootton staff left the shop at 6pm yesterday as they felt they had reached “breaking point”.

A whistleblower, who asked not to be named, told the Lynn News: “It’s not only affecting us here as staff, but more importantly our customers and patients that are having to go elsewhere for vital medication.”

It is alleged that Jhoots now owes £670,000 worth of wages to its teams.

Staff in South Wootton say they had no updates or communication from management regarding the issue and were left without stock or a pharmacist.

“We are truly sorry to all of our customers, families, and the wider community who rely on us,” a team statement read.

“Many of you have stayed loyal through all the difficulties we’ve faced, and we cannot thank you enough for your patience and support.

“We know this closure will cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologise for the impact this will have.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, the situation became impossible for us as staff.”

They thanked customers for standing by them.

The brand has 153 shops UK-wide run by either Sarbjit or Manjit Jhooty.

In a statement from the company, Manjit, who only owns 20 of the branches through his companies Pasab and Jhoots Healthcare, said that he operates independently from Jhoots Pharmacy Limited and its associated companies.

“While the trading style of Jhoots Pharmacy is shared, these organisations are separate and distinct,” he said.

“Our priority remains the well-being of our staff, patients, and the communities we serve.

“We are committed to ensuring that services across our branches continue to be delivered to the highest professional standards.”

Jhoots Pharmacy has been approached for comment