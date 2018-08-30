Phase II of Love West Norfolk launched

Love West Norfolk part II has been unveiled allowing residents to have a greater opportunity to get involved in the campaign.

A new toolkit will also be made available to help organisations to get actively involved in the campaign.

A Love West Norfolk Champions scheme allowing the public to nominate those who do the most for the community will also be launched.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia said: “The response to phase one was overwhelming and the message was very clear. We love West Norfolk.

“Now we want to shout about West Norfolk even more, and let people know regionally and nationally just how special this area is.”

Amanda Bosworth, mayor of Hunstanton, who hosted the phase two launch, said: “We are always happy to share what it is that we love most about living here, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle that encompasses a wide choice of activities in the contrasting settings of sand and sea or manicured gardens, all set against a backdrop of expansive skies and magnificent sunsets.”

Phase two of the campaign will see activities based around six themes: Live West Norfolk,  Work West Norfolk, Learn West Norfolk, Play West Norfolk, Visit West Norfolk, Invest West Norfolk.

There will be promotional and engagement activities for each of these themes, such as social media activities, case studies, give-aways and events.

The campaign will also see the relaunch of the Love West Norfolk website as a ‘one-stop shop’ for promoting the area and for signposting to resources and information

within West Norfolk.

Further details of the specific activities will be announced as they are launched. In the meantime, anyone wishing to get involved can visit Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LoveWestNorfolk/ Instagram: love_west_norfolk or get in touch via the campaign website www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk