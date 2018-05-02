Philanthropic society support West Norfolk charities

Three West Norfolk-based charities have received a cheque for £300 each from the Philanthropic Lodge of Mark Master Masons.

Officials from King’s Lynn Macmillan Cancer Support, the Magpie Centre West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, and King’s Lynn Young Carers were delighted to receive the donation. They gave a further £1,500 to East Anglia Mark Benevolent Fund, who are raising money for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH).

Picture above, left to right, Michael Pellizzaro, Jan Calvert, Terry Gibson from the Philanthropic Lodge of Mark Master Masons, and Howard Moore.

Picture: SUBMITTED.