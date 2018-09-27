Phobbies members support Macmillan

Phobbies members supporting Macmillan Cancer Support with a coffee morning.

Members of Lynn’s Phobbies group were pictured above as they enjoyed a cuppa and a cake during a Macmillan coffee morning held at their session this week.

The group meets at the Providence Street Community Centre on Mondays.

Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is taking place today with tens of thousands expected to be raised for the worthy cause.

If you are hosting a coffee morning, send your pictures to newsdesk@lynnnews.com. MLNF-18MF090214