Phoenix Warlords re-enact historical events for funds

A medieval re-enactment group is bringing the past back to life in West Norfolk to raise money for worthy causes.

Members of Phoenix Warlords have been performing to raise £2,500 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) and the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Phoenix Warlords is made up of knights, soldiers, arches and peasants who come together to provide a living history display consisting of medieval warfare, cuisine, among more.

They invite members of the public to try on armour, have a go at archery and demonstrate weaponry through the ages, including longbows and canons.

Phoenix Warlords secretary, Jacqui Laws said: “We decided to support EACH as most of our members have families with children, so it’s a cause close to our hearts, and the NICU as our group commander has premature twins who benefited from their help.

“We’re pleased to help these two fantastic charities and new members are always welcome to help us raise funds for such good causes.”

The Phoenix Warlords raised their £2,500 at Hanse Festival, in Lynn, Midfest, in Northampton, and Ancient Oak Medieval Fayre, in Stow cum Quy. They also collected cash at their own show in Emneth.

EACH West Norfolk regional fundraiser, Jason Slack said: “By living in the past’ Phoenix Warlords has raised a fantastic sum of money to help us care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and provide support for their families in Norfolk.

“This includes almost 50 children or family members across West Norfolk alone over the last 12-months and we couldn’t carry out this work without the generous support provided by events in the community.”

For more information, visit Phoenix Warlords on Facebook or call them on 01945 351696.