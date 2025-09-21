They included theft by employee and four counts of fraud.

Stefan Boldero, 34, of Ormesby in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to five offences.

A mobile phone store’s assistant manager stole and sold more than £5,000 worth of goods to fund his ex-partner’s private healthcare bills.

Stefan Boldero stole phones while he was the assistant manager at Three in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Libby Smith said Boldero was working at Three on Norfolk Street in Lynn, when his boss noticed a number of phones had vanished but were not been sold through the shop.

An investigation launched by the company found that one was exchanged at CEX, and the defendant admitted selling more to Cash Converters and DK Electronics between January and June this year.

He also revealed he had taken other items, including power banks and ear buds, in order to turn a profit.

Boldero’s haul came to £5,588.18, which he received mostly in cash, but there were some bank transactions that took place.

Initially, Three tried to deal with the incident internally. However, the defendant broke all contact with the store.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said Boldero had resorted to “desperate measures” after his ex-partner had been in and out of hospital throughout the year.

“Nobody could put their finger on what was wrong with her,” she said.

The couple made the decision to go private, and when the bill came through, it was in the thousands.

Boldero claimed he tried to ask family for help, get more hours and even a second job - but when he had no luck, he turned to theft.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing so a pre-sentencing report could be completed.

He is set to reappear at the same court on November 6.