In this week’s Picture This, Lynn Museum shares a photo from the Mart from around 70 years ago…

This striking image taken at the King’s Lynn Mart sometime in the 1950s, is a curious one – an act where the performer – the thrower – is less interesting than their target.

We focus on a woman in a sequin bodice and 50s-style skirt, which she holds in clasped hands at the front, perhaps in a sign of nervousness, or is she just keeping her hands out of the way?

She is framed by 10 large knives, with two at her feet which are presumably failed attempts.

Showmen were known for their courage in front of wild animals, working at great height and being thrown around in the air, but this act in particular must have taken nerves of steel and a great deal of trust between the two performers.

To see more images of the Mart over the years, visit www.museumscollections.norfolk.gov.uk and search the Norfolk Museums Service collections online.