Photographers get Pensthorpe in perfect focus

Colours waiting to be discovered at Pensthorpe Natural Park create a rich vein of material for budding photographers.

Julia Rafferty’s portfolio development course, based at the 700-acre nature haven, has grown rapidly from a one-day standalone experience, to a six-week course in each academic term of the year, run in the morning for starter students and in the afternoon for the more experienced.

She said: “Pensthorpe is a photographer’s delight. It has so many inspiring environments to work with all year round; it is amazing.

There is a rich diversity throughout the seasons – in the wildlife, the vibrant colours of the wonderful gardens, in reflections and in the abstract patterns of light playing through the trees onto the surface of the river and lakes.

“We’re always finding lots of new things to photograph – and it’s a thrilling way for photographers to develop their skills, whether beginners or more experienced,” she enthused.

An exhibition of the course members’ most recent work has opened in the Pensthorpe Exhibition Room (free entry) during the park’s opening hours. It will be on show until spring 2018.

Exhibiting Photographers include Susi Hancock, from Swaffham. Others taking part are James Brown, Michael l’Anson, Maggie Mole, Bruce Page, and Rhonda Pike.