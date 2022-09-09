These photos - uncovered late last year - show the Queen smiling with her family at Sandringham.

The Queen is seen alongside Prince Philip in one image dating back to the 1980s, while the Princess Diana stands nearby.

The images were taken by amateur photographer Edward Jackson, who died aged 72 last November.

The Queen smiling with Prince Philip at Sandringham. Picture: Edward Jackson/SWNS

The Royal family in 1989. Picture: Edward Jackson/SWNS

His photographs, dated 1989, show the Queen with Philip and Diana.

Camera club member Edward, who worked as a newsagent, regularly visited Sandringham from his home in nearby Lynn.

His family unearthed the images while clearing out a spare room in his house last Christmas.

The Queen and Prince Philip at Sandringham. Picture: Edward Jackson/SWNS

Edward Jackson from King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: SWNS

Nephew Stephen Jackson, 46, said: "My uncle always had two cameras hanging around his neck just in case one went wrong.

"He was always on the lookout for a good shot."

Edward also spent time in London in the late 1970s, where he used his Pentax camera to capture the Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations.