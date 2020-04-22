Home   News   Article

Photographer's West Norfolk colouring book will provide boost to hospital's Covid-19 fund

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:30, 22 April 2020

A photographer has produced a 40-page colouring book featuring images of West Norfolk, with a proportion of the proceeds going to the Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Paul Tibbs, of Clenchwarton, has converted photos he has taken of landmarks and street scenes in the area into sketch drawings for the book – which can also be purchased at a reduced price as a donation to West Norfolk Deaf Association.

Not only will the books provide some income for Paul and his family during lockdown, the colouring books will also boost the QEH's Covid-19 fund, and support those helped by WNDA.

