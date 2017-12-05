Phyllis, 107, shares her secrets to a long life

Not everybody reaches their 107th birthday, but one West Norfolk woman has and is sharing her secrets to a long life.

Phyllis Plant, who lives in Goodwins Hall Care Home, in Lynn, celebrated her 107th birthday on Friday alongside her friends.

Phyllis Plant celebrates her 107th Birthday at Goodwins Hall Residential Home. Pictured Phyllis Plant.

Born in 1910, Phyllis credits puddings and sweets to her extraordinarily long life time, but said she “did not want chocolate cake this morning because it’s fattening”.

General manager of Goodwins Hall Care Home, Joan Agcaoili said: “Phyllis has outlived all of her family members.

“From what we know she does not have any children, nieces or nephews so she has spent today with her new family in the care home.

“I asked her this morning how old she feels and she said she is in a muddle and doesn’t know anymore, but then she said she feels 60-something. It must be nice to feel 60 when you are 107-years-old.”

Phyllis was given only six-weeks left to live when she moved into Goodwins Hall Care Home in January 2012, but she is now the oldest resident in the care home by some 20-years.

Joan added: “Phyllis has more than past the six-weeks she was given to live when she moved in here.

“She is in bed most of the time and takes it quite easy, but we still take her out and about now and then. We take her to The Walks to feed the ducks and to get fish and chips.

“When she moved here we didn’t know that much about her because she is a very private person and she no longer had any family left.

“We don’t know whether she is originally from King’s Lynn or elsewhere.

“This is usually stuff the residents or their family tell you. She is a very quiet person, very softly spoken and a very private person.

“Phyllis loves listening to all types of music and tea. She loves drinking cups of tea.

“She also really loves puddings and sweets and says that they are her secret to a long life.”