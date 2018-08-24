Pickleball catching on as a new sport for West Norfolk's older people

Norfolk may be home to some weird and wonderful sports – korfball anyone? – but now it has another one thanks to the efforts of a retired couple from South Wootton.

Pickleball has proved quite a hit after Richard and Geri Coates introduced it to friends at the U3A, a social and educational organisation for older people.

Pickleball (3751927)

Retirees Richard and Geri Coates have been running pickleball sessions at Lynnsport on Wednesday and Friday, saying it has been an “embarrassing success”.

It is a paddle sport which combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, and is played by either two or four people.

“The way we teach it, we normally have new people playing pickleball within 20 to 30 minutes, even if they’ve been couch-bound for many years,” said Mr Coates, 74.

“It is great for anyone who wants to get a little fitter and expand their social circle at the same time.

“We’re all on first name terms and some of us go for a cup of tea in the coffee bar afterwards”.

The couple, who were primarily tennis players, said they experienced pickleball when holidaying in Florida after noticing how much the sport had grown in just a few years.

There people have become almost addicted to it because it is such an easy game to play but a good workout.

Mr Coates added: “It is a sport for all ages but we only wanted to teach retired people like ourselves because the speed of play is slower for older players and retirees are happier learning from others of their own age group.

“Younger people have so many sports they can play, why shouldn’t older people have something for themselves?

“At the moment, we play on Wednesday and Friday afternoons between 4pm and 5pm at Lynnsport. But there is probably be another daytime session to be added very soon.”

If you would like to pay pickleball, email richardcoates@inbox.com.