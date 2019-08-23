Picnic marks a year of uniting the generations at Gaywood care home

The teddybears swapped the woods for a Gaywood care home to have a picnic this week.

The event at Amberley Hall on Monday was organised to celebrate the first anniversary of an initiative designed to bring different generations together.

For the past year, the home has hosted monthly multi-generational get-togethers in conjunction with the National Childbirth Trust.

Amberley Hall Care Home King's Lynn, hosts an event with NCT (National Childbirth Trust) ..Organisers Front LtoR, Elaine Lott (Amberley Hall) and Emma King (NCT West Norfolk Branch), with Owen Farnham (left) (23months), Leo Hoare (right) (2), they are joined by Amberley Hall residents (LtoR), Jean Hurr and Audrey Mark. (15443264)

Inspired by the Channel 4 TV show The Old People’s Home For Four-Year-Olds, these events are created solely for the interaction between children and the elderly.

Many families came along to enjoy games and activities with the residents.

The home works with the trust’s West Norfolk branch, as well as parents and other volunteers to create these monthly events to benefit both the children and the elderly.

Organiser Elaine Lott said: “It helps children understand the barriers between generations.”

As well as the children being able to play with so many new people, it is also socially beneficial for the elderly as they need social interactions in order to feel calm and sustained.

It also helps people understand issues which affect elderly people, such as dementia and general age discrimination.