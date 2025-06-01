In our fortnightly Picture This column, Lynn Museum curator Dayna Woolbright looks back at an old oil painting…

This mid-20th-century photograph shows two women, grooming a shy white poodle and a slightly more confident spaniel in Pet’s Beauty Parlour in Lynn.

Poodles and Poodle Parlours were particularly popular in the 1950s.

A photo from Pet’s Beauty Parlour in Lynn during the 1950s. Picture: Lynn Museum

The four-legged clientele could be primped, preened, and in some parlours, dyed any colour from cherry red to apple-green.

Many canines left with freshly painted nails and perfectly coiffured hairdos – a perfect companion for a stylish walk around the town.

At 2pm in Lynn Museum on Friday, May 30, visitors can join Heidi Hudson, curator of Photographic Collections at the Kennel Club, for an afternoon talk called Promoting the Dog Through Photography.

Dogs have captivated photographers, serving as both subject matter and muse since photography’s early invention.

Hudson will explore the multifaceted role of the dog, delving into how they've been used as props and powerful symbols throughout photographic history.

Those interested can call 01553 775001 to book.