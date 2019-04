A dragon procession, which was last performed in 1546, returned to King's Lynn yesterday afternoon.

Organised by the Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust, the procession walked from the Town Hall to St George's Guildhall via the High Street and Tuesday Market Place.

It commemorated both St George's Day and William Shakespeare's birthday.

The Whifflers (the ceremonial bodyguard of the Norwich mayor) formed the procession with West Norfolk borough mayor Nick Daubney, and Guildhall Trustee Tim FitzHigham on horseback

Actor and Guildhall trustee Tim FitzHigham recited the famous rallying speech from the play Henry V while on horseback at the end of the procession to cheering crowds

The Whifflers appear to have been a Tudor creation as escorts and crowd control for mayors as they progressed through cities. The Norwich Whifflers attended the procession in King's Lynn on St George's Day with Snap the Dragon

The Shakespears Guidhall Trust celebrated St Georges Day with a parade through Lynn town centre, the first dragon procession since the 1540s. It was recreated after the Guildhall Trust came across the tradition in their archives

Tim FitzHigham recited the famous rallying speech from the play Henry V to the delight of onlookers. Pictured next to his horse Roux is the the grandson of the Queen's Grand National winner, Spanish Heights