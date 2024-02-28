A 12-day beer festival is soon to come to a Lynn pub which offers a range of real ales and five from overseas brewers.

The Globe Hotel is hosting its annual beer festival and it will take place from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17.

Overseas brewers are from the likes of Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy. The pub will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival.

A number of different beers are on offer at the Globe as part of the festival

Among the festival collections are vegan beers and all beers will cost £2.49 a pint.

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, some beers include chocolate and vanilla.

The Globe Hotel in Lynn

Pub manager Karen Davies said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster’s Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).