A pioneering project, spearheaded by a team of health partnerships, is proving a success helping to break down barriers and promote better health for the homeless in Lynn.

The innovative new project, led by the East of England Cancer Alliance in partnership with Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, has seen specially trained health navigators placed at the town’s Purfleet Trust day centre and also at venues in Wisbech, Cambridge, Peterborough.

The navigators offer personalised support as part of the project, which aims to ensure people experiencing homelessness are not left behind when it comes to accessing essential healthcare. They work closely with individuals to build a rapport, register them with GPs, and encourage uptake of basic health checks and routine screenings.

Dr Frankie Swords says the new programme is "making a real difference"

They also attend appointments alongside clients and explain medical information in clear terms. Advocating healthier lifestyle choices and running health workshops designed to promote long-term wellbeing are also key parts of the navigator’s role.

Dr Frankie Swords, executive medical director of Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, said: “This programme is a powerful example of how person-centred care can make a real difference.

“By meeting people where they are, our health navigators are helping to improve and encourage access to healthcare for people experiencing homelessness. It’s inspiring to see the positive impact this initiative is already having across the region and in our Integrated Care System in Norfolk and Waveney.”

The programme’s success so far in Lynn has seen 16 people supported to register for NHS health checks and two being referred for further appointments. Also, 17 people have been supported to book or attend a GP appointment, two have been helped to register with a GP practice, six have been supported to take part in national cancer screenings and 55 have recently been tested for Hepatitis C following two visits of a mobile testing van to the Purfleet Trust charity which supports the homeless.

Gini Melesi, head of transformation for East of England Cancer Alliance, said: “We are really encouraged by the results we have seen from the programme so far and look forward to improving access to healthcare for this community.”

A key focus of the programme is early detection of cancer and hepatitis C, with particular attention on boosting early diagnosis of liver cancer. Currently, around 40% of liver cancer diagnoses happen in emergency settings like A&E departments. By this stage, the disease is often advanced and difficult to treat.

Hepatitis C is one of the main causes of liver cancer and increasing hepatitis C screenings is another important part of the programme.

In addition to the health navigators, the East of England Cancer Alliance also runs a mobile hepatitis testing van which visits hostels and centres. The van and health navigators work together to help raise awareness of the van visits and increase testing uptake.

Lucy Koenigsberger, health navigator based at the Purfleet Trust, said: “Each person I have supported has been full of gratitude. Most of the people we support have said that without our help, they would have not been able to achieve what we have helped them to do.

“Being a health navigator is a really rewarding role. Every day, I see how even small steps - like helping someone register with a GP or attend a screening - can have a huge impact on their confidence and health. It’s a privilege to support people on their journey and to be part of something that genuinely changes lives.”

Back in December, it was revealed how Lynn professor Lee Smith was leading a team of health experts working on this ground-breaking project. The two-year scheme linked up with Anglia Ruskin University where Lee is Professor of Public Health, for a pilot project with partners including the Purfleet Trust - aiming to raise awareness of liver disease among the homeless and promote better access to health care.