The piper called the tune when the North Wootton Village Hall beacon lighting to usher in Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

A bagpiper lent a twist to proceedings at 9pm, when the ceremony took place and joined more than 2022 beacons being lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories in recognition of The Queen’s long 70-year service.

On Saturday (June 4) a Platinum Jubilee Party will take place at the village hall, 10am-5pm.

North Wootton Village Hall Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday, June 2. The celebrations underway. MLNF-22PM06025

Activities include live music from Swervy World and Claire Scollay; plus food and drink, village fete games, competitions, memories and photos of the Coronation celebrations held in the village in 1953.

There will also be a display of photos telling North Wootton's link to Sandringham, the Lynn to Hunstanton railway line, giveaways, and more.

The entertainment is all free of charge, while the borough mayor will visit.

