Staff and residents at Swaffham’s Meadow House enjoyed a Burn’s Night celebration complete with a visit from piper Dave Harper, pictured above, second right.

Some of Scottish national bard Robert Burn’s most famous verses were also recited by resident John Howett, right, before a meal of haggis, neeps and tatties, Scotch eggs and Scottish smoked salmon was served. Also pictured are activities support worker Ann Wilkinson and co-ordinator Belinda Jones. Picture: submitted