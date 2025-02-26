What better way to spend the weekend than to get a Chinese?

It is certainly my favourite type of takeaway. You cannot beat some of the delicious dishes on offer, from a tangy sweet and sour to a flavoursome chow mein.

So when catching up with my parents on a Saturday evening, we decided to have a cosy night in and order a takeaway from the Bejing Express, located on the Hardwick Narrows in Lynn.

The array of food from the Bejing Express on our table

This has been our go-to place for a Chinese takeaway since I can remember. When we have ordered in the past, it has never failed to deliver piping hot, mouth-watering dishes.

As usual, we placed an order to my parents’ house in Watlington on the phone after perusing the lengthy menu.

There is a lot of variety, ranging from different meat and vegetable dishes. However, since cutting out meat from my diet a couple of years ago and ordering from different Chinese takeaways, I am surprised that they do not offer anything with tofu.

The bag of battered king prawn balls

When we order a takeaway, we tend to order a few dishes to share and put them in the middle. If you’re a Gavin and Stacey fan, you’ll know that would be much to Smithy’s disapproval!

We made an order on the phone and I spoke to a polite and helpful lady who took my order, which consisted of the following.

We got some crispy seaweed (£4.50), a mushroom chow mein (£5.10) and salt and pepper chips (£4.40). These were the meat-free dishes I had and partially shared with my parents.

Mum and Dad also got satay chicken on skewers (£6.60), Yeung Chow chow mein (£6.10), Yeung Chow fried rice (£6.10) and sweet and sour king prawn in batter balls (£7.10).

Mum's plate with rice, chow mein, satay chicken, seaweed and a battered prawn

The food arrived at the house within the hour as promised by the lady on the phone and it was piping hot. They even threw in a bag of free prawn crackers.

So, what was our verdict? The food was absolutely delicious. My parents commented that the satay chicken was fresh and came with plenty of sauce.

Dad said that the king prawn batter balls were crispy and the batter was also fresh. He just wished they came with a bigger tub of sweet and sour sauce.

My plate consisted of salt and pepper chips, seaweed and mushroom chow mein

My mushroom chow mein was beautiful and the noodles were delicious, however, I would have preferred my mushrooms to have been cut a bit smaller. They were still tasty though.

The seaweed went down a treat, as did the salt and pepper chips which were addictive.

Mum and dad also commented that both their chow mein and rice came with a generous amount of chicken, pork and prawn.

We even got a free bag of prawn crackers included

Our total, including delivery, came to £46.30, so about £15 a head. I think this is quite reasonable price to pay as the portion sizes were quite big and we had enough for leftovers the next day.

If you’ve got a craving for Chinese cuisine, I’d definitely recommend placing an order with the Bejing Express.

The satay chicken on skewers

The divine salt and pepper chips

Crispy seaweed

The Yeung Chow fried rice

The Yeung Chow chow mein

My mushroom chow mein

Ratings out of five:

Food: Piping hot, tasty food with generous amounts of meat. ****

Price: We did get a lot of food for our money and, looking at other Chinese takeaways, the Bejing Express offers a fair deal. ****

Staff: A friendly lady on the phone and an equally polite man who delivered the food. *****