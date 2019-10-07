Pizza Express stores face uncertainty including in King's Lynn as chain set for financial talks
Pizza Express is said to be the latest major restaurant chain struggling with the tough conditions on the high street.
The Chinese-owned restaurant group, which has a store in Lynn's Saturday Market Place, is understood to be in crunch talks with its creditors.
Financial advisory firm Langton Capital Tweeted today: "Pizza Express reportedly about to engage in talks with creditors.
"Last seen, had £1.6m of debt per restaurant. Not sustainable."
Author Ian Dunt, who is editor of Politics.co.uk, tweeted: "Would be genuinely sad if Pizza Express folded.
"Those were some of my first proper meals out when they opened in my hometown when I was a kid."
It comes amid a growing mountain of debt and on-going challenges in a competitive market.