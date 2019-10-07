Pizza Express is said to be the latest major restaurant chain struggling with the tough conditions on the high street.

The Chinese-owned restaurant group, which has a store in Lynn's Saturday Market Place, is understood to be in crunch talks with its creditors.

Financial advisory firm Langton Capital Tweeted today: "Pizza Express reportedly about to engage in talks with creditors.

"Last seen, had £1.6m of debt per restaurant. Not sustainable."

Author Ian Dunt, who is editor of Politics.co.uk, tweeted: "Would be genuinely sad if Pizza Express folded.

"Those were some of my first proper meals out when they opened in my hometown when I was a kid."

It comes amid a growing mountain of debt and on-going challenges in a competitive market.