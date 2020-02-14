Plan for new homes and link to King's Lynn industrial estate outlined

Hundreds of homes and a new link to a major industrial estate are plans for a major new development unveiled by council leaders.

Officials say the development will link the communities of Gaywood and Fairstead, as well as relieving pressure on congested road links.

And residents are being urged to have their say on the scheme at a consultation event next month.

This draft plan shows what the new development outlined by West Norfolk Council might look like (29116384)

The scheme is focused around a split site off Queen Mary Road and Parkway in Gaywood, either side of the Kings Oak Academy and Howard Junior School.

A total of 380 houses are envisaged, together with a new bridge linking the site to the Hardwick industrial estate, with specific lanes for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

A West Norfolk Council statement unveiling the project this week said: “The new access to Hardwick will ease traffic flow and help reduce air quality issues in the Gaywood area.”

“The development will join two existing areas – Fairstead and Gaywood - to create one new community.

“The sites are close to existing amenities, including schools, doctors, the hospital, shops and leisure facilities.

“They are also close to jobs both in town and on the Hardwick, making the site an ideal location. The new bridge into the Hardwick Industrial Estate will provide a good connection point enabling access to the A149, A47 and A10.”

The authority also says three new trees will be planted on the site for each tree that is lost, should the project proceed.

A public consultation event on the scheme will take place at the Gaywood Community Centre on Wednesday, March 18, between 10am and 8pm.

Peter Gidney, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for project delivery, said: “I would urge residents to come along to the information and consultation event so that they can find out, first-hand, what is being planned.

“They can ask questions of the project team and provide their feedback so that their views are taken into account, as the planning application is prepared.”

Views can also be submitted after the consultation event via west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

