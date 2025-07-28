A plan to clamp down on gambling companies coming to West Norfolk has been announced.

Ahead of West Norfolk Council’s full meeting this Thursday, Cllr Deborah Heneghan has tabled a motion which, if carried, would see the authority support a six-point plan for gambling reform.

This comes amid growing concern over the number of adult gaming centres opening in Lynn town centre - which the council is “effectively powerless” to stop due to current legislation.

A 24-hour MERKUR Slots on Broad Street in Lynn

Luxury Leisure has put its claim on the former Blue Inc clothing premises, and is turning it into an Admiral Casino.

With two 24/7 MERKUR Slots premises just a minute’s walk in either direction from the proposed site, and another adult gaming centre located at the nearby bus station, residents have voiced frustration at the council approving planning applications to open them.

However, this is because Section 153 of the Gambling Act 2005 enshrines the ‘aim to permit’ principle, which requires councils to approve gambling licences where minimum criteria are met - regardless of local community opposition.

The former Blue Inc clothing store is being turned into an Admiral Casino. Picture: Kris Johnston

Cllr Heneghan’s motion says: “This council notes that gambling companies have been found to be targeting the least well-off areas for new sites.

“Residents have expressed concerns about this in King's Lynn and at present the borough council is effectively powerless to stop it.”

It adds that the council will join a growing coalition of more than 40 other local authorities and write to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport calling for “urgent reforms to restore decision-making powers to local authorities”.

The motion also expresses a desire to support the six-point plan for gambling reform.

This proposes to “allow councils to refuse gambling premises that pose risks to local welfare and safety”, and would place all gambling premises - including adult gaming centres and bingo halls - in a single planning category to “prevent loopholes”.

Other points include:

• Giving councils the power to consider local social and health factors, such as debt and proximity to schools, when reviewing planning applications

• Directing the proceeds from the new statutory levy on gambling operators to independent public bodies and local health authorities for harm prevention and treatment

• Introducing greater restrictions on gambling advertising, sponsorships, and promotions - especially those reaching children and vulnerable groups

• Halting any proposals that further liberalise adult gaming centres, including spin speeds and staking levels on B3 machines

Cllr Heneghan previously told the Lynn News: “In my opinion, we already have too many adult gaming centres in the town.

“I understand that residents are concerned that the addition of another casino in the town may attract anti-social behaviour.

“If people see or experience any such behaviour, I would urge them to report it to the police, who have powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, and also to me so I can monitor whether it is having a detrimental impact on the town.”