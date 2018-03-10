Plan to build skatepark in Dersingham

A Lynn-based sports and athletics centre wants to encourage children away from computer screens by building a skatepark in Dersingham.

Alive Leisure is aiming to create a concrete skatepark in the village in order to provide a safe, family orientated and all inclusive sports facility for members of the community.

They say its low cost to participation makes it accessible to everyone and neighbourhood skateparks allow younger skaters to recreate safely close to home.

Skateparks have proven to increase health, well-being, community cohesion whilst reducing social exclusion and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman said: “The skatepark will not only benefit skatepark users, it will enhance our village and will be an asset to the whole community.

“We want the children to get involved as much as possible, now and also when the skatepark is up and running, with lessons, workshops and other events.

“We want to create a feeling of community amongst our youth. We are extremely excited to move the skatepark project forward, but we do need your support.”

The sports and athletics centre has secured £12,500 from the parish council and has set up a fundraising plan, which includes a sponsored scoot around the village starting at Dersingham Park tomorrow at 2pm.