Plan to change former King's Lynn restaurant into residential flats
Published: 16:47, 11 April 2019
| Updated: 16:51, 11 April 2019
A former restaurant in King's Lynn may be converted into residential flats.
The former Porterhouse Bar and Grill at 19 Chapel Street has a planning application on its window.
The application was validated by the borough council earlier this month after being received on Thursday, March 21.
A local resident, who lives near the site, told the Lynn News the building would be better utilised for residential purposes as multiple food businesses have not had long-term success there.
The planning summary states: "Conversion of existing building and extensions to create No. 9 residential flats".