Plan to change former King's Lynn restaurant into residential flats

A former restaurant in King's Lynn may be converted into residential flats.

The former Porterhouse Bar and Grill at 19 Chapel Street has a planning application on its window.

The application was validated by the borough council earlier this month after being received on Thursday, March 21.

A local resident, who lives near the site, told the Lynn News the building would be better utilised for residential purposes as multiple food businesses have not had long-term success there.

The planning summary states: "Conversion of existing building and extensions to create No. 9 residential flats".