A plane has been spotted zig-zagging in the sky above Norfolkleading to many questions from members of the public.

Flightradar24 shows other aircraft making similar trips across the country and with the decline in air traffic around the world, the visibility of certain flights has attracted attention and caused a deluge of questions on social media.

Survey flight paths during April 2020 - Picture :flightradar24.com (33934595)

Flightradar24 says one of the most visible quirks of flying at the moment are survey-pattern flights. These flights take place all the time for a variety of reasons.