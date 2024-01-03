Rail operators are reminding passengers to check their journeys before travelling.

This is due to further engineering work being carried out on two weekends in early January as part of the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP).

Officials from Network Rail said work is progressing well on the billion-pound ECDP with upgrades being carried out further up the East Coast Main Line, affecting journeys between Ely and Lynn, as well as London and Peterborough.

Thameslink and Great Northern services will be affected due to the planned upgrade. Picture: Network Rail

No trains will run between London and Peterborough, Letchworth Garden City, or Stevenage via Hertford North on January 6, 7, 13, and 14 – a limited rail replacement bus service will be in place on these weekends.

Passengers are being reminded to check their journey before travelling on the affected weekends.

Officials have said that Great Northern services will run between Letchworth Garden City and Cambridge, Ely and Lynn.

On the two weekends, an extremely limited rail replacement bus service will run for passengers travelling between:

- Peterborough and Bedford (for trains to London St Pancras)

- Peterborough and Hitchin (calling at all stations)

- Letchworth Garden City and Hitchin

- Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage calling at Hitchin

- St Albans and Hitchin calling at Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North, Knebworth and Stevenage

- Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City calling all stations except Hadley Wood, with an additional stop at Cockfosters to connect with London Underground Piccadilly Line trains

- Cockfosters and Potters Bar calling at Hadley Wood

- Alexandra Palace and Stevenage via Hertford North

Ticket acceptance will be in place on the following alternative routes:

- Thameslink services between Bedford and London St Pancras via Luton Airport Parkway

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge

Ricky Barsby, head of access and integration for ECDP, said: “Work is progressing well on this pioneering project and we continue to prepare the way for changing the way train services operate on the East Coast Main Line.”

During the work, teams will be carrying out further improvements to the trackwork in the area, adjusting overhead line equipment, and testing newly installed cabling and equipment that will make the new system function.

Mr Barsby added: “This work has been scheduled years in advance and while we never want to disrupt passengers’ journeys, these upgrades are vital to delivering a more resilient, more reliable and greener railway for the future.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding and encourage them to check their journey before travelling.”

The ECDP will see traditional, lineside signals removed and replaced with signalling displayed inside drivers’ cabs. The change will lead to more reliable journeys for passengers and a greener railway.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said the operator is sorry that some of its customers travelling between London and Peterborough or Lynn will have more difficult journeys during the first two weekends in January.

She said: “We expect the rail replacement bus services over these weekends to be busy and customers may have to queue.

“We’re therefore encouraging our customers to leave extra time to complete their journeys – as well as checking trains before setting out for the station.

“As ever, we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while this vital work is carried out to make our rail network more reliable and resilient.”

There will be further ECDP work taking place in February between Saturday 17 and Tuesday 20, with buses replacing trains.

Further information can be found via National Rail Enquiries.