Planners recommend approval of major homes plan in Downham Market for second time

Planners have recommended approval of a major homes scheme in Downham for the second time.

Proposals for up to 300 new homes on a site of land at Nightingale Lane were refused by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee in April, when members agreed the density of the project was too high.

But a new outline planning application of a reduced density – for up to 250 homes – was submitted to the council in May and is due to be put to the planning committee next month.

The proposals, submitted by the Grosvenor Partnership 3LP, refer to a site of land bounded by the A1122.

Planners say the layout of the proposed development is “sympathetic” to the character of the landscape and urban surroundings.

But Downham Town Council have recommended refusing the plans, stating that they believe the development to be “out of keeping with the surrounding area”.

Residents in the town have also shown concern for the proposals, with more than 40 objections on the planning portal.

The planning committee are due to hear the amended proposals and make a decision on the scheme at their next meeting in King’s Lynn Town Hall on Monday, January 8.