Planning application for building next to abandoned King's Lynn pub

A planning application has been submitted to convert a property next to a derelict King's Lynn pub into a hair and beauty salon.

The application concerns the building at 10 Old Market Street, which is next to the former Lord Kelvin pub which has been vacant for over two years.

After being put up for sale at the beginning of 2017, the former pub has been left derelict ever since.

The abandoned Lord Kelvin pub at 9 Old Market Street, King's Lynn

However, the applicant Jason Smith wishes to turn the neighbouring building into a salon. A planning notice can be seen on the window.

The application states: "Change of use from residential back to retail for use as a hair and beauty salon."

A decision is yet to be made on the application by West Norfolk Council.

The abandoned Lord Kelvin pub is adjacent to Lynn's bus station and is a semi-detached three storey building. The property is not listed and is not within a conservation area.