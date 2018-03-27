Planning bid lodged for new King’s Lynn school

Formal proposals to build a replacement primary school at the heart of a new housing development in North Lynn and Gaywood have been submitted.

Education chiefs want to move the St Edmund’s Academy from its present home in Kilhams Way to a new purpose-built facility off Greenpark Avenue.

And a planning application has now been lodged with Norfolk County Council to develop the site.

The move follows two days of public consultation sessions in the autumn where parents were given the chance to see the proposal for themselves.

The proposed new building would offer capacity for up to 420 school pupils, over 100 more than can be accommodated at the current site, plus a 56-place nursery.

Documents submitted as part of the application say: “The site was selected following a thorough analysis and evaluation of the local area.”

The land was allocated as part of the ongoing development of hundreds of new homes in the Marsh Lane and Lynnsport areas.

And officials believe the new location will make it easier and safer for pupils to get to school than it is to get to the present site.

Although there is a subway which allows children to negotiate the busy A1078 Edward Benefer Way on their way to and from the current school site, a travel analysis which has been submitted within the current application has suggested it is not suitable for the role.

It said: “The subway is considered to be in a poor state of repair and is not overlooked, which creates a hostile walking environment.

“On-site observations in November 2017 found extensive vandalism and flooding in the subway.

“An informal pedestrian crossing point is also in place at the signalised junction with Estuary Road however no pedestrian phase is provided.”

Developers say the new school would be built off a new spur road from Greenpark Avenue, which will also serve proposed housing developments in the area, if consent is granted.

The plan also envisages a waiting area for parents as well as more double the amount of on-site parking currently available at the Kilhams Way site.

Education officials have previously suggested a new school could be open by the autumn of 2019 if permission is granted. However, no target date for a decision has so far been set.