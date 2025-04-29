Controversial plans for an off-licence to come to a deprived area of Lynn have been approved.

West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee has approved proposals for a One Stop store to open in an old GP surgery in Fairstead.

The plans have caused concern among residents living in the area, with the owner of a community shop calling it a “nail in the coffin” for her business.

The former GP surgery that will be a One Stop

The licensing committee heard from the applicant during a meeting last Wednesday, as well as two concerned councillors who showed their objection to the shop.

Today, a decision notice says that the panel “took into account the concerns raised by residents and interested parties, specifically those relating to potential public nuisance issues”.

However, the notice added: “The panel also considered that more premises selling alcohol would not necessarily increase the number of people purchasing alcohol.”

The committee approved the plans submitted, subject to a list of conditions, one of those being that alcohol sales are restricted to 9am-9pm from Monday to Friday.

The Morrisons Daily shop close to the site

It added that staff should receive training in crime prevention and that only 25% of the floorspace in the shop can be used for displaying alcohol.

One person who is not happy with the outcome is the owner of the Fairstead Community Shop, Emma Brock.

Following the decision, she told the Lynn News: "Everybody is angry - no one has taken into consideration the people who live there and the people who work there.

“It's just ridiculous as it is going to affect Morrisons, who are then going to lose business. If that closes then it will take away the only Post Office we have, and most people here only have Post Office (bank) accounts.

Emma Brock runs the Fairstead Community Shop. Picture: Ian Burt

"There are going to be a lot of disappointed people, but we all knew it was going to go ahead - everybody said.

"What we want is not taken into consideration. It's all about money.”

County and borough councillor Rob Colwell is also disappointed with the outcome.

Rob Colwell has shown his objection to the plans

He said: “I am very disappointed. I hope children aren’t exposed to lewd and drunken behaviour now that parents can’t choose to avoid a shop selling alcohol as they can elect to do so now.

“The old surgery is on the main thoroughfare to and from the school, and where parents wait.”

Applicant Waken Chesterton Limited previously said the shop will “benefit the community”.

It said that precautions would be put in place to ensure staff were trained to handle customers and that it would employ local people.

Bosses added that CCTV would be installed both inside and outside of the building, and that a hedge would be lowered after concerns were raised that people could “hide behind it and drink”.

The company has been contacted for comment on the decision.