Plans for flats in Hunstanton put on hold after site visit vote

Proposals to build new flats at a former print works site in Hunstanton have been put on hold after officials voted to visit the site prior to deciding on the application.

Plans to demolish the former Witleys Stationers Press premises on Church Street and construct 16 new flats were adjourned at the meeting of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee yesterday.

Members voted to visit the site after hearing from a concerned resident who lives nearby to the site.

Angela Read told the committee: “It is an eyesore but the residents’ main concerns are design, scale and density.”

She said the height of the building would have a “substantial effect” on the natural light entering the neighbouring properties.

Committee member Chris Crofts said: “I would feel a lot better if I could make up my mind after seeing it.”

Members will visit the site on Thursday.