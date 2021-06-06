Plans for King's Lynn area walking and cycling routes outlined

Proposals to consider improvements to walking and cycling routes around West Norfolk are to be considered by councillors.

Draft measures for a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) have been outlined ahead of a borough council panel meeting, which is set to consider other major transport issues, this Tuesday, June 8.

The document is being prepared as part of the transport plan for Lynn which was published by borough and county council chiefs last year.

Bus Road Bollard problem on Harding's Way (soon to be named Prince William Way). (42625437)

Reports published ahead of the panel meeting said the plan “recognised that a full appraisal of the cycling and walking network was required to devise a comprehensive plan for the town.

“Having a DfT approved LCWIP will put the town in a good position to attract government funding for walking and cycling schemes.”

The plan outlines dozens of potential improvements to routes which officials believe could be extended from Lynn to points on all sides of the town including Dersingham, Terrington St Clement, Watlington and Gayton.

The routes identified in the paper are Town Centre to Clenchwarton, Bus Station to Grimston Road, Bus Station to West Winch, Rail station to The Woottons, King Edward VII Academy to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Hardwick Industrial Estate to South Wootton.

A walking zone is also highlighted around the town centre.

It outlines a number of potential priorities including new crossing points over the A149 to include connections to the Sandringham estate, as well as extending an existing identified route to the west through to the county border at Sutton Bridge.

The document said work to identify work priorities is ongoing.

It added: “Some could be implemented quite quickly without much scheme development but others will require further feasibility to investigate the most appropriate solutions.”

Publication of the paper comes just days after West Norfolk Council’s new leader, Stuart Dark, indicated there would be a re-examination of policies on transport and other areas so that they better take account of how life in the borough has been changed by the impact of the coronavirus crisis.