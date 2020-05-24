Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital's maternity bereavement suite plans have proven to be a success elsewhere

By Ben Hardy
Published: 12:00, 24 May 2020

With fundraising plans in place for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s hospital, inspiration can be taken from a similar facility in Herefordshire.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital hopes to create a dedicated and welcoming place for families from our community who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after, birth.

And this cause, voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year by readers, can look to the example of Hereford County Hospital.

