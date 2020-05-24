With fundraising plans in place for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s hospital, inspiration can be taken from a similar facility in Herefordshire.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital hopes to create a dedicated and welcoming place for families from our community who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after, birth.

And this cause, voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year by readers, can look to the example of Hereford County Hospital.