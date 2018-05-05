Plans for major housing scheme near Wimbotsham to be discussed next week

Plans for a major housing development on land near to Wimbotsham have been recommended for approval.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee is to hear proposals for up to 240 new homes on land north east of Bridle Lane in Downham at a meeting on Tuesday next week.

The application, submitted by Albanwise Ltd, says the site is an “irregular shaped” parcel of land to the north east of Downham, but lies mostly within the parish of Wimbotsham.

Reports to the committee say the application was originally submitted for up to 285 dwellings, including land to the north and outside the allocated site, but the application was revised for up to 240 homes.

The application, which seeks outline permission for the homes, indicates that mainly two-storey dwellings would be provided, with a mix of semi-detached, terraced and detached units.

It says: “Improved pedestrian links along Lynn Road, retention and enhancement of existing bridleways, including linkage to Hillcrest Primary School (via Landseer Drive), are proposed as part of this overall scheme.”

In supporting the proposals, the applicant’s agent said: “The application will ensure that development is undertaken in a comprehensive manner, that impacts are mitigated and that benefits for the community are maximised.”

Wimbotsham Parish Council made objections to the initial submission of the application.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal will give rise to an unacceptable level of visual impact, noise and light pollution, eroding the natural open space between Broomhill and Wimbotsham and therefore will not serve to contribute to and enhance the natural and local environment.

“There are more or equally sustainable sites available within the developers’ control to the south east of the site which would have lesser impact.”

The committee is due to decide on the plans on Tuesday.